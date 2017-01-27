Trump considers 20% tax on Mexican imports

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has scrapped a planned trip to meet with President Trump, who has repeatedly demanded that Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S. border.

Adding to the tensions, White House spokesman Sean Spicer sent the peso down 1.7% yesterday and Mexico's IPC index 1.4% lower , when he told reporters that Trump was considering a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall's construction.

"If you tax that $50B [trade deficit] at 20% of imports - which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do - right now our country's policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous. By doing it that we can do $10B a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone."

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, UMX, DBMX, SMK, QMEX, HEWW