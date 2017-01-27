Iranian oil tankers return to Europe

Iranian supertankers are sailing to Europe for the first time since sanctions were eased last year, as one of the world's biggest crude shippers moves to step up deliveries.

While European refiners have been taking small cargoes of Iranian oil, these are the first vessels operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company rather than independent shippers.

Each of the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) are capable of carrying more than 2M barrels.

Crude futures -0.9% to $53.31/bbl, along with rising output from the U.S.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, UWT