Cynosure to settle class action lawsuit for as much as $16M

In a regulatory filing, medical laser firm Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) reports that it has entered into an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit filed by ARcare, Inc. accusing it of violating the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

ARcare's complaint, filed in July 2016, alleged that the company's fax advertisements violated the TCPA by not providing recipients certain information about how to opt out from receiving them and by sending unsolicited fax advertisements.

The settlement, subject to court approval, stipulates that Cynosure would pay compensation between $6.5M and $16m, depending on the number of class members that file a valid claim. The company recorded a $7.2M charge in Q4 related to the settlement and litigation expenses. The claims process will proceed in H1.