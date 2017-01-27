Futures steady as investors mull trade

Following a quiet session across the globe, U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline as equities hold on to all time highs.

Besides the usual flow of earnings reports, eyes are on the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Theresa May, and any comments they will make on a potential trade deal or Brexit.

Oil is down 0.6% at $53.44/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1184/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield flat at 2.51%.

