Lilly abruptly terminates ultra-rapid insulin collaboration with French biopharma Adocia

An "extremely disappointed" and "surprised" Adocia is apparently scratching its corporate head over Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) sudden exit from their December 2014 collaboration to develop Adocia's BioChaperone Lispro, an ultra-rapid insulin, for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Lilly notified Adocia in a letter received yesterday. The Lyon, France-based biopharma outfit apparently perceived that the partnership was on solid ground since its product candidate had demonstrated significantly better performance that Lilly's Humalog across six clinical studies.

Adocia says Lilly's exit means that all rights licensed under their collaboration agreement will revert back to Adocia at no cost. It plans to proceed with Phase 3 studies and will seek an new development and commercialization partner.

Adocia will host a conference call on Monday, January 30 to discuss the situation. Details will be provided in a separate press release.