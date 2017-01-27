Unit volume down 6% at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports revenue fell off 4.5% in Q4.

Global unit volume was down 5.5%, offset in part by pricing that was 2.5% higher. Foreign exchange cut into sales by 1.5%.

The company's gross margin rate improved 180 bps to 60.8% during the quarter as cost savings initiatives and higher pricing kicked in.

SG&A expenses rose 40 bps to 32.9% of sales.

Operating profit margin increased 190 bps to 27.9%.

"As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging, which sees us redoubling our focus on profitable growth," says CEO Ian Cook.

