Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) initiated with Hold rating and $50 (5% upside) price target by Benchmark.

Bioverativ (BIVVV), Biogen's hemophilia spin-off, initiated with Buy rating and $55 (26% upside) price target by Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Market Perform rating and $47 (7% upside) price target by Cowen & Co.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Buy rating and $74 (20% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) resumed with Buy rating and $250 (25% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) upgraded to Outperform with a $55 (38% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Acadia Health (NASDAQ:ACHC) downgraded to Neutral with a $45 (15% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.