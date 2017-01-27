Google sell-side bulls stay the course, shares -1.6% post-earnings

"Mo Mobile, Mo Money! Solid Q4," is the title of a note from Mizuho's Neil Doshi, maintaining his Buy rating and price target just over $1K.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is managing its parts to better the whole firm, says Goldman's Heather Bellini, maintaining a Conviction Buy with $970 price target.

JMP lifts its PT to $1,020, Needham to $935, Pivotal Research to $970.

The strong Q4 print was driven by mobile/YouTube/programmatic, says Cantor's Youssef Squali, reiterating his Overweight and $1,040 price target.

Buy aggressively on any dip, says Susquehanna's Shyam Patil, reiterating a Positive rating and $1K price target.

Source: StreetInsider

Shares -1.6% premarket to $819.

