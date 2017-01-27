Ford presses for no U.K. tariffs

Ford (NYSE:F) European president Jim Farley says the weakening of the sterling could negatively impact the company's business by up to $600M in 2017.

Farley is hopeful that the U.K. government will work out a tariff-free agreement with other European nations.

"Any kind of tariff in the auto industry would impact so many things because of the scale of our business," he notes.

On Wall Street, RBC Capital upgrades Ford to Outperform from Sector Perform and doles out a price target bump to $14.

F +0.89% premarket to $12.48.