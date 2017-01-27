Microsoft upgraded at Citi, others raise PT; shares +2% premarket

Previously a Sell at Citi, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is upgraded to Neutral after last night's results.

"We continue to like the story," says Barclays' Raimo Lenschow, maintaining an Overweight rating and hiking the PT by $1 to $71.

Jefferies maintains an Underperform rating, but lifts its PT to $45 from $43 (still 30% downside ).

Canaccord raises its PT to $65.

Wunderlich maintains its Buy rating and raises PT to $75 from $70.

Goldman's Heather Bellini also maintains its Buy rating and hikes to $72 from $68.

MSFT +2.1% premarket to $65.60.

