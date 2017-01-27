Reuters: Shell nears deal to sell $3B in North Sea assets

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets to PE-backed Chrysaor for $3B, Reuters reports.

The anticipated deal in the relatively high-cost region is viewed by the industry as a litmus test for the sector's appetite for buying and selling oil and gas fields as the oil downturn eases, and could unlock other deals in the North Sea and other areas.

Shell's asset bundle is said to include a non-operating stake in Buzzard, a relatively new field that feeds into the global Brent oil benchmark, and a share in Shell's 55% holding in the BP-operated Schiehallion field.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days to coincide with Shell's full-year results on Feb. 2, according to the report.