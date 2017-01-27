European Ad Comm backs Pfizer's Xeljanz for RA; shares up 1% premarket

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate) 5 mg twice daily for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). If approves, XELJANZ, in combination with methotrexate (MTX), will be indicated for adults with RA who have failed to respond adequately to or are intolerant of one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). XELJANZ can be administered as monotherapy to patients who are intolerant to MTX or when MTX is inappropriate.

The company's marketing application is a resubmission. CHMP rejected the original filing in July 2013 over safety concerns, specifically the risk and type of serious infections observed with tofacitinib. It also cited insufficient data to demonstrate a consistent reduction in disease activity and structural damage to joints, particularly at the 5 mg dose.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.