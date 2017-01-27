American Airlines navigates through higher wages

The bottom line at American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in Q4 was impacted by a 17% Y/Y increase in salaries and benefits. Cost per available seat mile increased 5/7% to $0.1293. The extra costs led EPS down to $1.48 from $2.00 a year ago, although the company still beat analyst estimates comfortably.

Key Q4 domestic metrics: Revenue passenger miles -3.2%, capacity -0.9%, yield +3.1% to $0.1503, passenger revenue per ASM +0.8% to $0.1263.

Key Q4 international metrics: Revenue passenger miles +0.5%, capacity -0.2%, yield -1.1% to $0.1262, passenger revenue per ASM -0.4% to $0.0993.

"Our product investments are showing up in our unit revenue performance. We had the largest improvement in unit revenue among our competitors and as we look forward, we continue to see strong demand for air service, and improving yields," says CEO Doug Parker.

Previously: American Airlines beats by $0.56, beats on revenue (Jan. 27)