Buckingham likes Las Vegas locals casino names

Buckingham Research initiates three names in the casino sector with positive ratings.

Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR) is started off at Buy with a $27 price target. Buckingham analyst Chistopher Jones sees acquisition and locals recovery key for "dominant" Las Vegas opportunity.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) earns a Buy rating and $23 price target. The "robust" Las Vegas locals and Boyd's 11.5% free cash flow yield are cited.

Penn National Gaming also catches a Buy rating. "Vegas Centric Earnings Growth With Strong FCF," tweets Buckingham.