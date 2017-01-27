Chipotle no fan of border import tax

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) isn't likely to be a fan of a 20% tax on imports from Mexico due to the high level of avocado (93%) and tomato (71%) sourcing to the U.S.

"Either the company eats the cost of higher avocados and watches profit get whacked, or it passes along the higher prices to customers and watches them stop ordering guacamole (which will also hurt profit and the overall dining experience)," observes TheStreet's Brian Sozzi.

The elevated cost of food commodities has a topic in many Chipotle earnings calls.