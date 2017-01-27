Merck discloses U.S. price increases; plans to update yearly

Merck (NYSE:MRK) says it will release data today on its website showing the annual increases in the list prices of its U.S. branded drugs and vaccines, from an average of 7.4% in 2010 to a peak of 10.5% in 2014. The average increase in net prices, which accounts for discounts to insurers, was more modest, ranging from 3.4% in 2010 to a peak of 6.2% in 2012. Since 2010, the company's branded portfolio has ranged from 44 to 72 products.

In 2016, the average list price increase was 9.6% and 5.5% on a net basis. The company won't release individual product data due to competitive issues.

The average discount from list was 40.9% last year, up from 27.3% in 2010 (expected since the "real" prices (net) rise slower than list prices).

Merck plans to update the information each January.

The company is the latest drug maker to release pricing information prompted by the intense criticism over the industry's aggressive price hikes and perceived insensitivity to patients who struggle to afford pricey meds.

