Air Products sees Q2, FY 2017 earnings below consensus

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -4.7% premarket after narrowly missing FQ1 earnings and revenue estimates and lowering its 2017 outlook.

APD now sees FY 2017 EPS of $6.00-$6.25 vs. an earlier forecast for $6.25-$6.50 and below $6.39 analyst consensus estimate; for FQ2, it expects EPS of $1.30-$1.40, vs. $1.55 consensus.

APD is concerned about the political landscape, citing uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's full economic and foreign policy and how the U.K. government will address the exit from the European Union.

Also, APD raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.95/, its 35th consecutive year of dividend increases.