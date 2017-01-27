Economic growth slowed sharply in Q4; prices stayed in check

The government's first stab at estimating Q4 GDP came in at 1.9%, down from 3.5% in Q3, and missing estimates for 2.2%.

For all 2016, the economy grew just 1.9%, down from 2.5% in 2015.

Most responsible for the Q4 slowdown were lower exports and higher imports - i.e., the trade deficit widened. Consumer spending grew 2.5%. The core PCE price index slowed to 1.3% from 1.7%.

Rates dipped on the initial print at 8:30 ET, but have since rebounded, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 1.3 basis points to 2.517%. TLT -0.1% , TBT +0.2% .

