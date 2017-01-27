Tecnoglass announces agreement to issue $210M of senior unsecured notes

Tecnoglass (TGLS) to issue 8.2% senior unsecured notes of 5-year for $210M.

The company intends to use a portion of the proceeds to repay approximately $185M of outstanding indebtedness, to fund working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

The new borrowings will improve the Company's capital structure and increase its financial flexibility.

This transaction will reduce the Company's average cost of debt by approximately 70 bps and fixed rate debt will comprise approximately 92% of total outstanding indebtedness, as compared to approximately 7% as of September 30, 2016.

Press Release