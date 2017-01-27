Aurinia selects CRO to run late-stage voclosporin study, set to start next quarter; shares ahead 13% premarket

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is up 13% premarket on robust volume in response to the announcement that it has selected clinical research outfit Worldwide Clinical Trials to run its AURORA Phase 3 study evaluating lead product candidate voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The pivotal trial should commence in Q2.

Double-blind, placebo-controlled AURORA will randomize 320 subjects. The primary endpoint is the number of participants achieving renal response (complete remission) at week 24. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary objective is December 2019. The estimated study completion date is March 2020.

Voclosporin suppresses the immune system by inhibiting an enzyme called calcineurin, which activates T cells. Its value proposition is similar effectiveness to other calcineurin inhibitors (cyclosporin and tacrolimus) without the deleterious side effects.