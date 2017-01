Q4 net income of $440.2M or $0.77 per share vs. $472.1M and $0.82 in Q3, and $447.8M and $0.74 one year ago.

Operating expenses of $973.9M down 12% Y/Y.

Operating margin of 37.6% up 40 basis points Y/Y.

Q4 ending AUM of $720B down 2% for the quarter, down 6% from a year ago.

Another 7.1M shares bought back for $261.7M in Q4. Float of 565.7M shares at year-end.

