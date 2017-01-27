Chevron -2.5% premarket after big Q4 earnings miss

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -2.5% premarket after reporting a Q4 profit, its first quarterly profit since Q3 2015, but results came in sharply below Wall Street estimates

CVX says its full-year 2016 cash flow from operations was $12.8B, compared with $19.5B in 2015; excluding working capital effects, 2016 cash flow from operations was $13.4B, vs. $21.4B in 2015.

CVX says its 2016 earnings reflect low oil and gas prices, but that it is in good shape to improve earnings and cash flow in 2017 after cutting capital and operating costs by $14B in 2016; 2016 capex totaled $22.4B, vs. $34B in 2015.

For Q4, profit in the downstream, or refining, operations fell 65% Y/Y to $357M; U.S. upstream operations, which include exploration and drilling, swung to a $121M profit from a $1.95B loss in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $40, up from $35 a year ago.

CVX says Q4 production fell slightly to 2.7M boe/day.