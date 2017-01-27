Stocks muddled following earnings and economic reports

Stock futures indicate a mixed open as earnings results continue to pour in; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Traders also will be watching Pres. Trump's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister May and any comments on a potential trade deal and Brexit.

Several high-profile tech names have reported since Thursday's close; Microsoft ( +1.4% ) and Intel ( +0.9% ) are higher pre-market trade after beating on their top and bottom lines, while Alphabet -0.2% after missing earnings expectations.

Also, Starbucks -3.8% after reporting disappointing revenues, and Chevron -2.7% , after missing top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. Q4 advance GDP indicates a weaker than expected expansion of 1.9%, while December durable goods orders fell 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices hit their day's highs following the economic reports, with the 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.49%.

U.S. crude oil -1.4% at $53.04/bbl.