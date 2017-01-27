More on Gentex's Q4

Gentex (GNTX -3.5% ) reports Automotive net sales increased 4% to $411.5M in Q4, due to 4% rise in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments .

Total auto-dimming mirror units +341 Y/Y to 8,896.

Gross margin rate improved 10 bps to 40.3% due to positive impact of strong advanced feature shipments during the quarter, as well as purchasing cost reductions.

Operating margin rate down 70 bps to 30.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $1.78B to $1.85B; Gross margin rate: 39% to 40%; Opex: $165M to $172M; Tax rate: 31.5% to 32.5%; Capex: $115M to $130M; D&A: $95M to $105M.