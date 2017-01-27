Nigerian court tells Shell, Eni to cede control of oil license

A Nigerian court orders Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) and Eni (E -1.1% ) to temporarily cede control of a jointly owned oil license to the government during an investigation into how the companies purchased the asset.

Shell and Eni purchased Oil Prospecting License 245 for $1.1B in 2011 from a company controlled by a former Nigerian oil minister, and lawmakers have said the sale should be revoked because the sale process was flawed.

OPL 245 is located in the deep offshore waters of the Gulf of Guinea, and is estimated to hold at least 9B barrels of crude reserves.