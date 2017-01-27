Starbucks CEO talks the long game

Starbucks (SBUX -4.2% ) CEO Howard Schultz made an appearance on CNBC to explain away the "good" problem of seeing the Mobile Order & Pay platform create huge traffic at peak hours.

Schultz says the congestion issue is fixable and notes the company is working on a plan to clear up the bottlenecks at mobile ordering pickup points .

As far as the underwhelming comparable sales growth delivered by Starbucks in Q4, Schultz sees it as an anomaly and points to the $2B loaded on customer cards at the end of Q4 ready to stoke 2017 sales.

On the long-term "seismic" changes in retail, the outgoing CEO says Starbucks won't face the same traffic pressure as seen across the industry due to consumers viewing it as an "experiences" destination.

