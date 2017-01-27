TheStreet's Feuerstein says Cellceutix latest example of value of scrutinizing attacks on "evil" short sellers; shares off 4%

In an excellent example of sleuthing, TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein uncovers troubling details about Cellceutix's (OTCQB:CTIX -3.9% ) claims of successful trial results for lead product candidate Prurisol. He decided to investigate the situation after the company lambasted Seeking Alpha contributor Mako Research after a bearish article was published on January 17. Management called Mako a "criminal enterprise" that publishes fake news.

Since prior experience has frequently shown a strong connection between a public "shout down" and real problems in the company, Mr. Feuerstein thought there might be a reasonable chance of the same at Cellceutix. His research has, indeed, revealed just that.

He says management is being a bit slippery with its disclosures of clinical trial results for Prurisol, its candidate for psoriasis. Management has been trumpeting the success of the 200 mg dose in a mid-stage study, but a closer look at the results undermines the claim. He says the trial was a failure.

Top-line data from the Phase 2a study was released last May. The trial enrolled 115 subjects with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis. The study had four arms: placebo and three treatment groups who received 50 mg, 100 mg or 200 mg of Prurisol. The company stated that the 200 mg arm achieved the primary endpoint, but Mr. Feuerstein says the primary endpoint was designed to assess efficacy across all three treatment arms. He adds that the "success" in the 200 mg cohort was based on excluding 29% of the subjects in the group and 40% of those treated with placebo. When all subjects are included, Prurisol's treatment effect over placebo falls short of statistical significance by a large margin (p=0.3179).

Responses by CEO Leo Ehrlich and CMO Arthur Bertolino to his inquiries failed to shed much light on the matter.

Emotion-stoked outbursts directed to short sellers is a "red flag" that should motivate savvy investors to look into things, says Mr. Feuerstein.

