Proofpoint target increased to $90 at Wedbush Securities

From $87, analyst Steve Koenig notes likelihood of this morning's decline ( -7.38% at present ) on what he attributes to a moderately lower Q4 2016 beat as linearity and churn stabilize subsequent elevations in Q2 and Q3.

Notes: "We’re encouraged by a promising start for PFPT’s new email fraud defense [EFD] offering, and more generally by the company’s sustained momentum on all major metrics. With PFPT trading at 8.4x EV/ CY17E revenue and on track for mid-30% growth and margin expansion, we see the current entry point as very attractive."

Maintains Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) at Outperform.