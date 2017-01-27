Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband slip 3% on cooling Verizon chatter

After a merger-chatter boost yesterday, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has dipped 3.4% as other organizations throw cold water on the reports that Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) exploring a "combination."

Verizon, which slipped yesterday in the wake of the report, is up 0.7% today after falling 1.3% yesterday; Charter rose 7.4% yesterday.

"It's going nowhere," says CNBC's David Faber, who heard that from multiple sources. "There's really nothing going on."

"There may have been an overture ... and if you made one, you probably would want to go to the person at Liberty (LBRDA -3.1% ), maybe it's [chief Greg] Maffei, because they have a 25% vote and they're a key and they might be willing to sell, and if they were willing to sell at a certain price, they could get other shareholders to follow along ... but there's no real talks going on."

Dilution continues to be the issue for Verizon, Faber says. A purchase price for Charter (trading today at $321.72) has "gotta be above $400, could it approach $450? If you get into those kinds of numbers, you're talking about significant dilution for Verizon." Structure and tax reform (deductability of interest) play a role as well, he says.