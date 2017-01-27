Harris to sell government IT services unit for $690M

Harris (HRS +1.4% ) agrees to sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of P-E firm Veritas Capital for $690M, as it seeks to focus on its other businesses.

The business provides IT and engineering managed services to U.S. government agencies, and supports NASA’s space communications network and deep space network programs; HRS expected more than $1B in revenue attributable to the business in 2017.

HRS says its air traffic management franchise, which primarily serves the FAA, is not part of the sale.