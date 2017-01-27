Consumers locked and loaded to spend

The latest read on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan sends a strong signal that U.S. spending could pick up.

UofM: "Consumers expressed a higher level of confidence January than any other time in the last dozen years."

"Consumers also reported much more positive assessments of their current financial situation due to gains in both incomes and household wealth, and anticipated the most positive outlook for their personal finances in more than a decade."

