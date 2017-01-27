German regulator OKs Emergent Bio's large-scale BioThrax manufacturing facility, well-positioned for eventual approval in EU

The Germany Federal Ministry of Health's Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI) has approved Emergent BioSolutions' (EBS -1.4% ) large-scale Lansing, MI-based manufacturing site, Building 55, that will make its anthrax vaccine BioThrax. The approval allows product made there to be marketed in Germany, the only anthrax vaccine so licensed.

The company says Building 55, with the capacity to produce as many as 25M doses per year, will allow it to fulfill its requirement to the U.S. government and expand its presence internationally. It adds that approval in Germany is a significant first step toward approval across the European Union.