South Africa accuses Sibanye, AngloGold of failing to follow safety laws

South Africa's government accuses Sibanye Gold (SBGL +2.3% ) and AngloGold Ashanti (AU +1.1% ), the country’s two biggest gold producers, of refusing to comply with mining laws and putting workers’ lives at risk in an ongoing dispute over safety stoppages.

The two miners, in turn, criticize government inspectors for being too heavy-handed in temporarily closing mines for safety breaches.

AU, which won a court ruling in October that blocked a closure notice at its Kopanang mine, says it has reduced operating fatalities by more than 80% in the past decade; SBGL is suing South Africa's minerals resources minister and other officials for compensation after its Kroondal platinum mine was closed.