Lagging Lockheed Martin offers buy opportunity, Argus analyst says

Relative weakness in Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.6% ) shares over the past quarter offers a buying opportunity, says Argus analyst John Eade as he maintains a Buy rating with a $290 price target.

Eade believes the stock faces ongoing headline risk, given that LMT’s F-35 fighter jet program has been targeted by Pres. Trump, but says "management has a history of managing through challenges," and a Republican House, Senate and White House should bode well for defense spending.

The firm has a favorable view of LMT’s focus on international revenue diversification, and expects increased geopolitical tension to benefit sales and earnings going forward.