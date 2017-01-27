Expansion plans on track for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.6% ) CEO Steve Wynn says the company plans to build more resorts in China and has the real estate lined up to do it.

The company is also expanding in Las Vegas behind the Wynn and Encore towers. Wynn says a business plan for the Paradise Park project will be presented to the board in Q2 and construction could begin in Q4.

"We want to take our noncasino revenue to enormously high levels," he noted about the 38-acre entertainment attraction.

The exec also expressed confidence about the new Wynn Palace in Macau, noting occupancy is running in the 90% range and VIP traffic is strong.

