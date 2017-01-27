Blue Bird awarded $4.4M to develop electric school bus

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to develop a zero-emissions electric-powered school bus that may fund school districts through ‘Vehicle-to-Grid’ (V2G) technology

As a zero-emissions vehicle, this electric bus will make a positive impact on the environment.

According to Michael Simon, President and CEO of TransPower, this electric bus solution could also create additional jobs throughout the US. “Once these electric buses go into production, there is a huge potential for job growth,” said Simon. “Supplying electric drive components for say, 500 buses a year, would have the potential to create up to 250 new jobs in California.”

