Nokia launches telecom-focused Mika digital assistant

Apple has Siri, Google has its Google Assistant ("OK Google"), Amazon.com has its Alexa -- and now Nokia (NOK -1.8% ) has Mika.

The equipment maker has unveiled its "customized digital assistant" (the name is an acronym for "Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant"), though it's targeted at engineers to increase productivity.

The voice-dictated system is powered by Nokia's AVA cognitive services platform, which itself draws on the company's services expertise. Nokia says its analysis shows Mika could get engineers back an hour of productive time each day as it provides voice-based information and recommendations.

Nokia's making Mika available for customer trials now and showing it off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February.

The company also introduced Predictive Repair, a care service that can predict hardware failures and recommend replacements up to 14 days in advance; Nokia says that service works with 95% accuracy.