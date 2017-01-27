Johnson & Johnson's Gorsky says key provisions of ACA should be preserved

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7% ) CEO Alex Gorsky is advocating for preserving certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including insurance coverage for preexisting conditions and allowing children to remain on their parents' insurance plans until age 26. He was among the business leaders who met with President Trump on Monday amidst Republicans' efforts to dismantle the ACA.

Mr. Gorsky is also in favor of preserving a competitive market for individual health insurance, continuing the move to value-based care and payments for improved patient outcomes.

Ditching the tax on prescription drugs, one of the ACA funding mechanisms, is apparently one of the targets of reformists.