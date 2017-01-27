Containerboard price hike coming - BAML

BAML's Corrugated Box Converter Survey shows positive trends, with the pricing outlook for the next 12 months looking good, and another price hike maybe as soon as Q2.

The team upgrades Greif (GEF +2.4% ), WestRock (WRK -0.8% ), and Domtar (UFS +4.2% ) to Buy, and Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM +7.8% ) to Neutral.

Source: Bloomberg