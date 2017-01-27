Range Resources reports 22% increase in proved reserves

Range Resources (RRC +4.1% ) says its proved reserves rose 22% Y/Y to 12.1T cfe as of year-end 2016, or up 11% excluding acquisitions and divestitures.

RRC says it replaced 292% of production from drilling activities with drill-bit development costs of $0.34/Mcfe.

RRC says net unrisked unproved resource potential at year-end 2016 rose to ~93T cfe, including 4.8B barrels of natural gas liquids and crude oil/condensate, consisting of more than 4,700 locations in the Marcellus and 2,800 locations in the Upper Devonian.