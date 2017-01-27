Novan's lead product product shows mixed results in pivotal studies; shares plummet 76%

Thinly traded nano cap Novan (NOVN -76% ) is getting roughed up today on almost a 30x spike in volume. The carnage was precipitated by its announcement of mixed results from two replicate Phase 3 clinical trials assessing lead product candidate SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

One study, NI-AC302, met its three co-primary endpoints (p>0.05) but the other, NI-AC301, only met one of three.

The company will update investors on SB204 after it completes its analysis of the full data set. Clinical results from its SB208 anti-fungal program are due next quarter. Management says its cash balance should be sufficient to fund operations through Q4.

SB204 is a topical gel based on the company's NITRICIL technology which enables the timed release of nitric oxide, a molecule that regulates inflammation and boosts the immune system, among other effects.

Previously: Patient enrollment completed in Novan's two pivotal trials assessing lead product candidate SB204 for acne; top-line data expected in Q1 2017 (Sept. 28, 2016)