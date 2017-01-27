Enbridge Energy Partners -15% as distribution cut looks imminent

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP -15.3% ) plunges after its strategic update forecasts a 2017 decline in distributable cash flow to $750M-$800M from $860M-$920M in 2016; also, ENB -2.6% , EEQ -15.9% .

EEP cites a further weakening of its natural gas gathering and processing business due to lower realized commodity prices and volume flows.

EEP also says a reduction in Bakken drilling activity has resulted in reduced revenue projections from portions of its existing North Dakota Liquids assets and in the previously announced deferral of the Sandpiper Pipeline.

EEP and its ENB sponsor say a strategic review is ongoing with the objective of improving EEP's financial position and future outlook.