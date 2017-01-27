Investors shy away from retail stocks amid question marks

Retail stocks are heading lower after GDP came in lower than anticipated today and with the margin-crunching border adjustment tax proposal and Mexico trade war implications still hanging in the wind.

Notable decliners include Stein Mart (SMRT -5.1% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.7% ), Guess (GES -3.5% ), Nordstrom (JWN -3.7% ), Gap (GPS -3.7% ), Express (EXPR -2.7% ), L Brands (LB -3.4% ), Francesca's (FRAN -2.7% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.6% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -4.9% ), Kohl's (KSS -3.9% ), Macy's (M -3.6% ). Dillard's (DDS -2.9% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.9% ), Dollar General (DG -1.9% ), Target (TGT -1.6% ), Costco (COST -1.8% ), Wal-Mart (WMT -1.9% ) and Big Lots (BIG -1.4% ).