Investors shy away from retail stocks amid question marks

Retail stocks are heading lower after GDP came in lower than anticipated today and with the margin-crunching border adjustment tax proposal and Mexico trade war implications still hanging in the wind.
Notable decliners include Stein Mart (SMRT -5.1%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -3.7%), Guess (GES -3.5%), Nordstrom (JWN -3.7%), Gap (GPS -3.7%), Express (EXPR -2.7%), L Brands (LB -3.4%), Francesca's (FRAN -2.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.6%), J.C. Penney (JCP -4.9%), Kohl's (KSS -3.9%), Macy's (M -3.6%). Dillard's (DDS -2.9%), Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.9%), Dollar General (DG -1.9%), Target (TGT -1.6%), Costco (COST -1.8%), Wal-Mart (WMT -1.9%) and Big Lots (BIG -1.4%).
The broad-based S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 1.55%.
