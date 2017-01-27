10-year Treasury yield quickly on its way to 3% - BAML

Investors have "barely begun" to price in upside risks from coming fiscal stimulus, say Shyam Rajan and team, expecting the 10-year Treasury yield to hit 3% by Q2.

Asset managers are still leaning long, meaning good data could trigger a March Fed rate increase and a "substantial" unwind of positions.

Fed projections of three rate hikes this year will come to be seen as a floor, rather than a ceiling.

The 10-year yield today is flat at 2.50%.

ETFs: IEF, PST, IEI, TYO, UST, DTYS, VGIT, TBX, SCHR, ITE, GSY, TYD, DTYL, DFVL, TBZ, DFVS, TYNS, HYDD