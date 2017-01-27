Levy's handoff at Publicis Groupe ends an ad era

The departure of Maurice Levy after three decades at the helm of Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY +0.8% ) is the end of an advertising era, Leila Abboud says.

Levy's turning over leadership to creative head Arthur Sadoun, but only after having built a family-run business into the world's No. 3 ad agency.

Sadoun faces challenges ahead: It's losing share to rivals like WPP (WPPGY +0.9% ) and Omnicom (OMC -0.4% ) and has stumbled since a failed merger with Omnicom in 2014. The breakup of that deal might have gotten Levy fired at other companies, Abboud says.

But the company is beginning to pull together an encouraging string of contract wins, and revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow are expected to pick up from previous lows.