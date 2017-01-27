Short seller Citron eyes Express Scripts; shares ease 2%

Express Scripts (ESRX -1.9% ) turns into red territory on the heels of a report from Citron Research that refers to the pharmacy benefits manager as "The John Gotti of the Pharmaceutical Industry."

The report asserts that the company's rebate scheme is grabbing an ever-increasing share of drug prices, evidenced by bullish PBM rebate growth rates, double the rate of U.S. gross drug spending (2013 - 2015). PBMs allegedly demand higher and higher rebates in exchange for including certain drugs on their Preferred lists. The costs to Medicare increase as a result. It says ESRX's take is far greater than its peers.

Citron says if the company were to lose half its rebates, it would trim EPS by 30%.