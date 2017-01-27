FERC resignation threatens to bring U.S. pipeline rulings to a halt

Pres. Trump yesterday promoted Cheryl LaFleur to acting head of the FERC after Norman Bay resigned, likely bringing to a halt federal decisions on natural gas pipeline projects, at least for now.

Former utility exec LaFleur is seen as good for business, but Bay’s departure leaves the FERC, the agency responsible for deciding on natural gas pipelines and regulating U.S. power markets, with just two commissioners and lacking a quorum.

Among the pipelines waiting for approval: Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -1.2% ) Rover project, the PennEast shale line being built by a group of companies including UGI Corp. (UGI -0.8% ) and Spectra Energy (SE -2.8% ), Williams Partners' (WPZ -0.5% ) Atlantic Sunrise system, Spectra's Nexus system, and National Fuel Gas' (NFG -1.6% ) Northern Access expansion.

Antero Resources (AR -0.1% ), which signed up to ship gas on the Rover pipeline, asked the FERC earlier this week to expedite approval so the project can meet its planned startup date this year; Rover has been waiting for FEC approval for two years.

Analysts view Neil Chatterjee, senior energy adviser to Sen. McConnell, as a likely replacement, and his relationships on Capitol Hill may expedite the confirmation process at least slightly.