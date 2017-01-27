Brocade shareholders OK Broadcom buyout

In a filing, Brocade Communications (NASDAQ:BRCD) confirms its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the company's buyout by Broadcom (AVGO +0.3% ).

A proposal to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger was approved with more than 99% of cast votes in favor. An advisory proposal to OK compensation that might go to execs in connection with the merger passed as well, with just over 97% approval.

The companies re-filed paperwork to the FTC to extend its antitrust review waiting period until Feb. 3; they hope to consummate the deal in Brocade's second fiscal half (beginning April 30).