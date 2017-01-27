Canada review of Energy East pipeline to start over, posing major new delay

Canada's National Energy Board scraps its partially completed hearing into TransCanada’s (TRP -1.9% ) proposed Energy East pipeline and says the process will start again from the beginning, a move that could delay the project by several years.

The project, which would take crude oil from Alberta to the Atlantic coast, has stalled amid opposition by environmentalists; construction originally was scheduled to begin this year but now cannot start until 2019 at the earliest and could be pushed back even further.

However, Energy East's importance for TRP has diminished following Pres. Trump's revival of the company's Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from Alberta's oil sands to U.S. refineries.