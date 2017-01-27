Virtus Investment Partners priced public offerings of common stock and convertible preferred stock

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) -1.7% priced its concurrent underwritten public offerings of 910,000 shares at $110/share and 1M convertible preferred shares @ 7.25% at a liquidation preference of $100/share.

The underwriters in each offering have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of common stock or the mandatory convertible preferred stock.

The gross proceeds from the offerings will be approx. $200M excl. underwriters option to purchase shares.

Net proceeds along the with cash on hand, proceeds from the sale of investments and borrowings pursuant to its committed debt financing, to finance its previously announced acquisition of RidgeWorth Investments and pay related fees and expenses.